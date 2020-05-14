Uber Requiring All Drivers And Passengers To Wear Face Masks

Uber is issuing a face mask requirement for drivers and passengers amid the coronavirus crisis. Masks will now be required for anyone riding in a vehicle associated with Uber. A process is also in place for drivers to self-report if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms, have disinfected their vehicles after each ride, and prove they are wearing their face masks through selfies. Riders and drivers can report any infractions to the health guidelines through the Uber app.

(Source-CNN International)

