Eminem, Twitter CEO Donating $1M To Detroit

Rapper Eminem and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are teaming up to bring one-million dollars to the Detroit area amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two will be donating 250-thousand and 750-thousand dollars, respectively, through the Marshall Mathers Foundation. The foundation has been committed to helping disadvantaged youths in Detroit since its start. The effort was announced over the weekend on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show.

More on the story, click here——https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/497042-eminem-and-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-donating-1-million-to

