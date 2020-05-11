Is Working From Home Making You Sick?

In the beginning, working from home was eagerly celebrated. Your commute is a few steps rather than driving into work. Plus getting in a few more minutes or hours of sleep every morning was great. However, some leading experts suggest that it could harm our mental health. Because lines are blurred between work and personal time we are working longer hours which stresses our family life along with less social interaction.

How can we make working from home easier?

Take breaks and time for lunch.

Schedule video conferences with co-workers.

Set a hard time when you will stop working.

Be productive during working hours. Don’t lack off watching TV or surfing the net.

Source: News18.com

