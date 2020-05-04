Biden Says More Than A Dozen Women Being Vetted For VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden says more than a dozen women are being considered as possible running mates. Biden tells MSNBC that his vice presidential selection committee is vetting potential picks and he hopes to complete the process by July. Contenders reportedly on Biden’s shortlist include California Senator Kamala Harris and Stacy Abrams, who narrowly lost Georgia’s race for governor in 2018. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are also said to be among the potential picks for the presumptive Democratic nominee. Biden has pledged to name a woman as his 2020 running mate.

