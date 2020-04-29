$50,000 reward offered for arrest in murder of Indy mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a USPS employee on Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North Denny Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday for a report of a person shot. A female postal employee was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

IMPD, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting. The victim’s has been identified as Angela Summers, 45.

Police have not released any ideas about a possible suspect.

If you have any information contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Read more from RTV6 here

