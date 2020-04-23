Indiana Black Expo 50th Anniversary events and Circle City Classic canceled

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo has canceled its Summer Celebration, which would have marked the event’s 50th anniversary, due to the coronavirus, organizers announced on Thursday.

All public events, including the free concerts, luncheons, 50th Anniversary Gala, and the Circle City Classic game and parade, are canceled.

Some of the artists set to perform at the 2020 Summer Celebration were announced in February. The lineup set to perform at American Legion Mall were some of the most legendary names of Soul and R&B, including Keith Sweat, Stephanie Mills, Johnny Gill, and El Debarge.

Organizers say they are still hoping to hold some of their education and business conferences in a virtual format.

Both the Circle City Classic parade and the football game between two historically black colleges and universities is canceled for the year.

IBE hopes to mark its 50th anniversary next year.

