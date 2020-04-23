Indianapolis fashion designer creating face masks during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis fashion designer has halted production on her collection of designer dresses to instead make face masks. The handmade masks are being requested all over the world.

This time of year fashion designer Codi Banks would normally be creating her spring collection but the novel coronavirus has put that on hold. The Indianapolis designer has shifted her work to making face masks.

“Normally I would be doing prom dresses and I had a lot lined up but they all got canceled because of COVID-19,” Banks said. “I have a lot of weddings, well had a lot of weddings, but they all got postponed until next year.”

