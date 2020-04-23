Tiger, Phil Set For Golf Rematch With Brady, Manning

Some of the biggest names in sports are getting together for charity. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be back on the golf course for a rematch next month to raise money for COVID-19 relief. But, Turner Sports says the golf icons will each be paired with a legend of the gridiron. Peyton Manning will team up with Tiger to take on Tom Brady and Mickelson. The Match: Champions For Charity is expected to take place sometime in May, but all the details are still being worked out.

Who do you have in this match?

