The CDC predicts the second wave of coronavirus during the winter flu season.

The first at-home testing for the virus has been approved.

We regret to tell you that there will not be a $2,000 a month stimulus check coming your way but another stimulus package has been approved for small businesses and hospitals.

Front Page News: Sorry. There’s Not A $2,000 Stimulus Check Coming [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

