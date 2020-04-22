Kanye West, Chick-Fil-A Serve Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kanye West and Chick-Fil-A seemingly have more in common that a song. The two announced that they are partnering with the Los Angeles Dream Center to serve at least 300-thousand meals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The non-profit Christian organization’s founder Matthew Barnett said thanks to West’s donation, the organization was able to give more food to those in need. West is among rappers and producers like Quavo, DJ Khaled and Jay-Z that have chosen to give back to those in need while millions are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

