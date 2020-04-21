U.S. Filling Up National Petroleum Reserves

If you’re like the current price for gas right now, the U.S. is looking to take advantage of falling oil prices. President Trump told reporters at the White House the U.S. is filling up the national petroleum reserves. He noted they could top out the reserves by pouring in as many as 75-million barrels. Oil prices continue to tank as the coronavirus pandemic drives down demand. That has led to a worldwide surplus as more people stay home and off the road.

US oil price is below zero for the first time in history.

(Source-CNN International)

