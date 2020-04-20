Group protests stay-at-home order outside Governor’s Residence

INDIANAPOLIS — People were outside of the Governor’s Residence Saturday protesting Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest was organized by Andy Lyons and local groups to let Holcomb know they think the order is an overreach of government, according to a press release from the organizers.

“Our goal is to lift up our voices so that the governor will lift his unconstitutional restrictions because his cure is worse than the disease,” the release read.

