Wall Street Finishes Mostly Flat After Another Poor Jobs Report

Wall Street finished Thursday mostly flat after another poor jobs report. Nearly five and a quarter million Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. That number would have been a record if not for the three previous weeks. Nearly 24 million Americans have applied for unemployment since much of the nation went into lockdown last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 33 points to 23-537. The S&P 500 was up 16 points to 27-99. And the Nasdaq added 139 points to 85-32.

(Source-Morningstar.com)

