Alex Trebek Releasing Memoir In July

The host of Jeopardy is spilling secrets from behind-the-scenes. But fans will have to wait to read about it. Alex Trebek’s memoir comes out July 21st, the day before he turns 80. He’s sharing his story thanks to all the support in his battle with pancreatic cancer. The book is structured like the game show with each chapter title written as a question. It has never-before-seen photos and reveals why he shaved his mustache and what he thinks of champion players.

(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)

