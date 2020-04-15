Indiana reports first death of a state prisoner from COVID-19

WESTVILLE — The state of Indiana on Tuesday announced the first death of a state prisoner from COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Indiana Department of Correction, the inmate, a man in his 70s, died Monday at the Westville Correctional Facility in northern Indiana.

The Department of Correction said the man did not have indications of illness and reported experiencing chest pains and trouble breathing on Monday. The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died at the hospital, corrections officials said.

