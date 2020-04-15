WATCH: Parents of fallen IMPD officer thank community in video

INDIANAPOLIS — The parents of fallen Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath posted a message to the community on YouTube on Tuesday.
It is with a heavy heart that IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announces the untimely death of East District Officer Breann Leath. Officer Leath was a loving mother. A veteran. Daughter of a public servant family. And the example of what an IMPD officer should be. She will be sorely missed.
Leath’s parents, Tom and Jennifer Leath, posted the message on Tuesday.
