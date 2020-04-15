Indy
HomeIndy

WATCH: Parents of fallen IMPD officer thank community in video

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The parents of fallen Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath posted a message to the community on YouTube on Tuesday.

Leath’s parents, Tom and Jennifer Leath, posted the message on Tuesday.

Read more here

Breann Leath , crime , IMPD , IMPD Officer Shot and Killed , Indianapolis , INDY News , POLICE OFFICER KILLED , RTV6 News , video

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
Close