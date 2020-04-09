Strong winds leave damage and power outages in several Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS — A spring storm blasted its way across the state Wednesday evening, leaving thousands in the dark and some reports of damage.

Tornado watches and warnings were issued and gusts of up to 70 miles-per-hour were recorded.

Emergency management agencies in many counties reported trees and power lines down, some blocking state and county roads.

In Putnam County, the wind was strong enough to blow trailers into the road along U.S. 231.

More than 100,000 customers of Duke Energy and Indianapolis Power and Light lost their electric service during the evening. One of the largest concentrations of Duke outages was in the Carmel-Westfield area of Hamilton County. In Indianapolis, scattered outages were reported in many areas of the city.

