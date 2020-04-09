Dr. Fauci Thinks Americans Should Move On From Shaking Hands

The government’s top infectious disease expert thinks Americans should find a new way to greet each other. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal’s podcast he thinks we shouldn’t “ever shake hands ever again.” Fauci explained it would be good to prevent coronavirus, as well as decrease the number of influenza cases across the nation. Social distancing has been a big part of trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. That includes avoiding handshakes and staying at least six feet away from others.

What are your thoughts on this? To shake or not to shake?

