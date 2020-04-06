Colts Owner Jim Irsay Donates N95 Masks To State

The owner of the Indianapolis Colts is finding a way to pitch in to Indiana’s fight against COVID-19. Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce he’s obtained 10-thousand N95 masks and that he’s going to pass them on to the state department of health. The particular model of respirator mask is critical to protect doctors and nurses working with coronavirus patients. When schools first shut down because of the pandemic, the Colts owner challenged residents to donate 200-thousand-dollars to Gleaners Food Bank and matched it with a million dollar donation.

