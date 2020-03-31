Ford, GE Teaming Up To Make Ventilators

One of the nation’s big three automakers is teaming up with GE to help those impacted by the coronavirus. Ford announced Monday it will start making a third-party ventilator at one of its Michigan plants. It hopes to put together 50-thousand units within 100 days. Officials added they hope to make up to 30-thousand each month afterwards as needed. The automaker says 500 paid volunteer employees represented by the United Auto Workers union will start producing the devices next month.

(Source-CNBC)

