The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 has been delayed to Sunday, Aug. 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The GMR Grand Prix has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 4.

The Indianapolis 500 was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24. The GMR Grand Prix was scheduled to be run on Saturday, May 9.

Source: theindychannel.com

