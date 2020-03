Trevor Noah isn’t letting the coronavirus stop him from speaking to his fans.

The Daily Show tv host has now launched his new digital show called, “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah”.

The show will now be in airing in the same spot as The Daily Show at 11pm on Comedy Central.

Source: deadline.com

