INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, Eli Lilly will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Indianapolis healthcare workers.

Only active healthcare workers are able to get tested at its Indianapolis headquarters, according to a press release from Eli Lilly. A physician’s order is required for the healthcare workers to get tested.

Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health care professionals are eligible for testing, according to the release.

Read more here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: