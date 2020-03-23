Full Transcript Released Of Famous Kanye West, Taylor Swift Conversation

A famous 2016 phone call that may clear up a “he said, she said” is being released. Variety transcribed the call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West about whether or not the hip hop star told the country-turned-pop star he was going to include her in a rap lyric, and the derogatory term he was going to use to describe her is left to the fans of either artist to determine. According to the transcript, the West never read Swift the “I made that bitch famous” line that Swift reacted so harshly toward. In fact, she expresses relief that he doesn’t use the b-word once during the entire song.

