It looks like Wall Street is in for another week in the red. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down over 900 points. Within minutes of the opening of futures trading Sunday, the market dropped five-percent, hitting its “limit down,” or the maximum it’s allowed to fall. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dramatically. The U.S. and global economies have taken a beating in recent weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began.

(Source-Yahoo Finance)

