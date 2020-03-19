Beyonce Bringing People Together With Netflix Watch Party

We all know how hard it can be being away from friends and not feeling happy because of having to be social distant.

Well yesterday Netflix announced that they are starting a service called Netflix Watch Party this allows you to watch movies with your friends while chatting as well.

Fans on Twitter suggested re-watching ‘Beyonce’s Homecoming.

While many argee there was one person who made it even more real…Beyonce. She jumped on Twitter and retweeted the idea.

