Dow Falls Below Where It Was When Trump Was Sworn In

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is getting close to where it was on the day President Trump was inaugurated. It has given up nearly all of its gains in the past three years in only a few weeks because of the damage the coronavirus pandemic is causing to the global economy. Trading was halted for 15 minutes today, the fourth time in less than two weeks a circuit breaker kicked in because of dramatic declines. The Dow lost 1,338 points to 19-899. The S&P 500 fell 131 points to 23-98. The Nasdaq dropped 345 points to 69-89.

It was a bad day for auto stocks after the Big Three announced plans to close their U.S. factories to stop the spread of COVID-19. GM was down nearly 19 percent, and Ford and Fiat Chrysler were both down more than 12 percent. Boeing had another rough down, with its stock dropping nearly 20 percent.

(Source-CNN)

