Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets To Test Positive For COVID-19

A two-time NBA Champion is among four Brooklyn Nets to test positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant tells Shams Charania he’s feeling fine, but everyone should take care of themselves and quarantine. According to the club, one player is exhibiting symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players are in isolation and under the care of doctors.

In other NBA news, NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert is donating five-hundred-thousand dollars to assist communities affected by the coronavirus. The big man from the Utah Jazz will be splitting the money among several entities, including giving one-hundred-thousand dollars to Oklahoma City, where he tested positive for the virus while in town to face the Thunder. He will also give money to part-time employees at the Jazz’s home arena. who were affected by the NBA’s decision to suspend its season. Gobert says he is very appreciative of the care he received while in the state of Oklahoma.

