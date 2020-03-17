Indy
Indy virtual tip jar helps service workers during coronavirus closures

Caucasian woman putting money in tip jar

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Over 1,200 people have already signed up for a ‘virtual tip jar’ list launched on Monday to help Indianapolis service workers that are out of a job for the next couple of weeks.

Jeb Banner, the founder and CEO of an Indianapolis-based nonprofit called “Boardable,” started the “Indy Service Workers Venmo List” on Monday after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the closure of all Indiana bars and restaurants, only allowing carry-out and delivery options.

Central Indiana has about 83,000 hospitality workers, and every single one is projected to be impacted by the COVID-19 closures.

People in the service industry — servers, bartenders, baristas, hosts, barbacks, or back-of-the-house associates — are invited to add themselves to the list. Add your name, where you work, what you do, and your Venmo information.

