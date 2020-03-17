Indy virtual tip jar helps service workers during coronavirus closures

Jeb Banner, the founder and CEO of an Indianapolis-based nonprofit called “Boardable,” started the “Indy Service Workers Venmo List” on Monday after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the closure of all Indiana bars and restaurants, only allowing carry-out and delivery options.

Hey Indy friends- while you are hanging out at home tonight don't forget to leave a Venmo "tip" for the service workers you would have been ordering food or drinks from. 700+ here, sorted by business, with Venmo info. https://t.co/MtSBotMUnu — Jeb Banner (@jebbanner) March 16, 2020

Central Indiana has about 83,000 hospitality workers, and every single one is projected to be impacted by the COVID-19 closures.

People in the service industry — servers, bartenders, baristas, hosts, barbacks, or back-of-the-house associates — are invited to add themselves to the list. Add your name, where you work, what you do, and your Venmo information.

