Wall Street is experiencing its worst day since the Black Monday market crash in 1987. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2,997 points to close at 20-188 — its biggest one-day point decline ever. The S&P 500 lost 324 points to close at 23-86. The Nasdaq dropped 970 points to end the session at 69-04, for its largest percentage drop in history.

(Source-Yahoo Finance)

