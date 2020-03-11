Apple Reportedly Testing Feature To Rescind Text Messages

Do you ever wish that you could take a text back? It’s what many have wished for at some point and soon it could be reality. Apple is said to be testing the feature for its next software update. It would let iPhone users retract messages, but not secretly. The sender and recipient would be notified. Other possible new features include the little dots when someone in a group chat is typing and the ability to tag in a group message. Apple typically releases updates in the fall.

What do you think about these updates?

