Sanders Looking At Women First For Running Mate

Bernie Sanders says he “would look to women first” when selecting a running mate. The Vermont Senator told a Fox News town hall in Michigan “they would be women” who have his political views. But, the presidential candidate didn’t specify who that could be. Sanders’ comments come as he’s in a tight race with former vice president Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination. The two candidates will battle Tuesday in six different states.

Who do you think should be his running mate?

(Source-The Hill)

