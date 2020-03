Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is happy to announce it’s been one year since his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. In a video online, Trebek talks about the difficulty of his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. He said he’s joked with friends that he thought his chemotherapy treatments would kill him if the cancer didn’t. He said despite the tough times, he felt like he would be betraying many including his wife if he gave up.

Here’s the video—https://youtu.be/Cp1RipERaUI

