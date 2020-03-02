Super Tuesday Polls Show Sanders Could Win Big States

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is poised to have a big day on Super Tuesday. A series of polls shows the Vermont senator leading in three important states. A CBS News/YouGov poll shows that 31-percent of California Democrats favor Sanders, followed by Joe Biden with 19-percent. If that holds true, Sanders would come away with a good chunk of California’s 415 pledged delegates. In Texas, an NBC News/Marist poll has Sanders with 34-percent support compared with Biden’s 19-percent. Texas has the second most pledged delegates on Tuesday. Meantime, an NBC News/Marist poll also found Sanders holding a narrow lead for North Carolina’s 110 delegates.

With Pete Buttigieg officially suspending his campaign Sunday night, where are his votes going to? Biden or Sanders?

