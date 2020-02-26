Bill Cosby Slams Harvey Weinstein Verdict In Instagram Post

Bill Cosby took to Instagram to speak out about Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, insisting there was a “lack” of due process in the disgraced movie mogul’s trial.

Following the trial’s conclusion in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, Weinstein was remanded into custody and now faces up to 29 years in prison on the felony charges.

Cosby, who is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence in prison after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: