Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Change Name For BWW Partnership

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is going by a new alias following a partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings. On Wednesday, the restaurant franchise shared a documentary-style video featuring the legendary Cleveland group and announced that they changed their name to “Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony.” In the two-minute clip, Layzie Bone opposes the name-change, while his group mates all declare their new individual names to be Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless, and Wish Boneless. Despite later revealing it was all just a joke in support of their new partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings, the Creepin’ on ah Come Up group said they are offering merch on their website with the new name.

(Source–Billboard.com)

