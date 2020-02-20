Entertainment Buzz
Whitney Houston Hologram To Go On World Tour

Well, this is actually going to happen.  A hologram of Whitney Houston is going on a world tour.  The tour is set to start next week in the UK.  The Whitney hologram will be joined in concert by a full band, dancers and backup singers.  Tickets are available now for the 90-minute show, which will feature 17 Whitney Houston favorites.   The pop star who died in 2012 is the latest deceased legend to go on tour as a hologram, following the likes of Tupac Shakur, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

Question, would you actually consider seeing this show?

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

