Estate of Rick James Sued for $50 Million In Accused Rape

The estate of Rick James is being sued for 50 million dollars for the supposed rape of a minor in the 70s. According to the Buffalo news, the unidentified plaintiff alleges that the late R&B star raped her in 1979 at the group home for troubled youth where she lived. The victim was just 15 at the time. She alleges in an affidavit, “Almost immediately, Rick James was very suggestive and inappropriate towards me. He made me feel very uncomfortable.” She says he also told her to “Shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you.” The victim told someone about the incident, but did not report it to police at the time. James, who had drug problems throughout his life, was arrested in 1991, accused of holding a 24-year-old woman hostage for days, forcing her to perform sexual acts, died in 2004.

