Source: Complex / Fuse

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Responds to Allegedly Being Broke, “I Still Have All My Houses”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has addressed rumors about his financial struggles, stating that his recent fights and business ventures are not signs of money problems. During a podcast appearance, he denied claims of financial issues and emphasized his stable finances, citing his properties, family support, and employees as evidence. Mayweather credited his fans for supporting him and dismissed rumors about his finances, emphasizing his focus on building generational wealth and maintaining his financial stability. Source: https://blacknews.com/news/floyd-mayweather-jr-responds-allegedly-being-broke-still-have-all-my-houses/