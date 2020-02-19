Ice Cube Calls Out NBA For Using Big3 Rules In All-Star Game

Ice Cube is lashing out at the NBA. After the league tweeted in promotion of the updated All-Star game rules on Sunday, Cube replied to the message and insinuated that he should be paid for using his idea of playing without a running clock. The online beef comes after the 2020 NBA All-Star Game featured a new format over the weekend including the new rule, which is already being used in the rap legend’s professional basketball league, Big3. When a fan pointed out that amateur basketball has been using the no clock rule since 1989, Cube clarified on Monday that he was specifically talking about professional hoops. The NBA has yet to comment on the matter.

(Source–HipHopDX)

