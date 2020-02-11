Sanders Leads Dems In New National Poll

Bernie Sanders is ahead of the pack of Democratic presidential contenders. The Vermont Senator garnered 25 percent support in a new national poll from Quinnipiac University. Former Vice President Joe Biden fell nine points from the school’s January survey to 17 percent. In third place is Michael Bloomberg, followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. They were the only candidates to reach double digit support. The poll was released one day ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

(Source-CNN)

