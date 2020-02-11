Vanessa Bryant Posts About Struggling To Cope

Kobe Bryant’s widow is mad and rightfully so. She knows her feelings are normal and part of grieving, but says her brain refuses to accept her husband and 13-year-old daughter are gone. Vanessa Bryant poured her heart out Monday on Instagram two weeks after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Vanessa wrote “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl” won’t have that opportunity? At the same time, she knows she needs to be strong for her three other daughters, but says “I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over.” She wanted to share her thoughts for anyone else who’s experienced such a loss and offered continued prayers for the seven other victims.

