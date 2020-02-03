Princess Love is speaking out about the status of her relationship with Ray J. Looks like they’re just focusing on the kids for now. And in kids news, K. Michelle has cut ties with her surrogate over some Love & Hip Hop drama. Gary’s got the details tea below!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Princess Love Gives Updates On Status Of Her Marriage To Ray J, K. Michelle Cuts Ties With Her Surrogate & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: