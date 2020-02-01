Miami is on fire this weekend & Shaq’s Fun House Honors Kobe

According to TMZ.com, Shag’q Fun House brought Pitbull, Diddy, and Dababy out to honor Kobe Bryant.

Pitbull got the party started last night with his tribute to Kobe, then Diddy followed up performing “I’ll Be Missing You” with images of Kobe playing in the background. Then Shaq had an emotional and heartfelt personal tribute to Kobe. The crowd chanted Kobe’s name — led by Shaq.

Plus you have to check out the Rolls Royce outside the fun house with an image of Kobe with #Mamabaforever.

Read the full story at TMZ.com

