Proposal would end jail time for people who are caught with a small amount of marijuana in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal by Indiana Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, aims to decriminalize simple marijuana possession in the state.

Tallian’s proposal, Senate Bill 114, would reduce the penalty for the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana to an infraction for the first offense.

She cited a 2018 Ball State study that shows 78% of Hoosiers support decriminalization.

“We are well behind the times in the state of Indiana when it comes to cannabis,” Tallian said.

