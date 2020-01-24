Indy
HomeIndy

Fire department crews remove trapped workers from trench in Hamilton County

RTV6 and WTLC weekly news stories

Source: 106.7 WTLC / iONEDigital

ARCADIA — Crews from several fire departments in Hamilton County extricated two workers who were trapped in a trench Thursday night.

According to information from the Jackson Township Fire Department, one person has been transported via helicopter to Methodist Hospital, while the second person’s condition is not known.

Jackson Township Fire Department chief Jeff Muszar said the workers were trapped from the waist down in the trench.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

fire crew rescue , Hamilton County , hamilton county fire department , INDY News , RTV6 News , The Indy Channel , workers trapped , wrtv

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close