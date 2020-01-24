Fire department crews remove trapped workers from trench in Hamilton County

ARCADIA — Crews from several fire departments in Hamilton County extricated two workers who were trapped in a trench Thursday night.

According to information from the Jackson Township Fire Department, one person has been transported via helicopter to Methodist Hospital, while the second person’s condition is not known.

Jackson Township Fire Department chief Jeff Muszar said the workers were trapped from the waist down in the trench.

