Artists To Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle At 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammy Awards is including a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. On Tuesday, Grammys’ executive producer Ken Ehrlich announced that the tribute will feature performances by several of Nipsey’s close friends and collaborators, including YG, Meek Mill, John Legend and more. Nip was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store last March at the age of 33. The late rapper is also up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his “Racks In The Middle” project. The Grammys will be broadcast live from the Los Angeles Staples Center on Sunday.

(Source-Grammy.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: