LeBron James isn’t the only Laker involved in TV production. “Variety” reports NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the History Channel are teaming up to produce a documentary on African Americans who fought during the Revolutionary War. “Black Patriots” is scheduled to debut on the network February 19th. The former Lakers center says his documentary “chronicles the surprising, crucial and often ignored role…black people played in the creation of our country.”

Also On 106.7 WTLC: