Castleton residents trapped after heavy rain causes retention pond to overflow

INDIANAPOLIS — People living at an apartment complex in Castleton said they have been trapped inside their homes and their cars are flooded out after heavy rain caused a retention pond to overflow this weekend.

Judith Hillyer lives at Waterside of Castleton, but she didn’t agree to be this close to the water, and she isn’t too happy that it could possibly damage her vehicle.

“It was actually worse than this. It was over the curbs,” Hillyer said. “That car on the very end, right there is my car. We had to cover up my muffler with a trash bag yesterday just to make sure no water got inside. There was actually a lady who’s car did fill up with a lot of water yesterday.”

