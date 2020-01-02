Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies

The ex-boyfriend of Whitney Houston’s daughter, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, is dead. According to reports, Nick Gordon died at a hospital in Florida from an apparent drug overdose. Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s 2015 death. Bobbi Kristina Brown was found face down in a bathtub and was in a coma for months before her death at the age of 22. Her family, including singer Bobby Brown, sued Gordon for wrongful death, accusing him of giving her a toxic drug cocktail that led to her death. He was ordered to pay 36-million-dollars after he didn’t show up to court.

(Source-CNN)

